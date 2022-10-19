Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat in barely there chain-link bikini The Bedazzled star made temperatures soar

Elizabeth Hurley isn't a stranger to fighting off the summer heat in the most lush ways possible, having done so several times in the past in a bikini.

While it may not be summer anymore, the actress' legendary swimsuit photos have remained as senstional as ever, including one she shared of herself from her bathroom back in August, gazing through her mirror while wearing a teal chain-link two-piece from her eponymous swimwear line.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in tiny black bikini

She revealed that the ensemble was part of her then summer attire, writing in her caption: "Bikini weather in England…. who'd have thought it? #notcomplaining."

Her fans quickly began bombarding her comments section with heart and flame emojis galore, with one of them writing: "Absolutely beautiful lady."

Another said: "Long may it continue," with a third adding: "Wooowww fantastic," and a fourth commenting: "How can you be more gorgeous than ever?"

The star's fans have gotten used to her turning up the heat herself in a variety of her colorful and bold swimwear, donning the same piece for a clip she shared at the time too.

Elizabeth donned her favorite teal chain-link bikini

Elizabeth looked to be having the time of her life while spending a day by the water, enjoying herself on a boat and even taking a dip in the freezing water.

She shared a video montage featuring various clips throughout her sunshine-filled day, and fans were impressed by her lack of hesitancy when it came to jumping into the water.

The photos near the end documented the Bedazzled star's every step down the boat's ladder, where at the beginning she was unfazed by it, smiling ear to ear, though once she was fully submerged, she cheekily opened her mouth in shock.

She fittingly captioned the video of her summer fun with: "Do you hate people making a fuss getting into cold water?" alongside a winking emoji.

The actress spent her day in the water

Fans immediately began leaving comments like: "Monday motivation with this post," "You're the best!" and "You're a global treasure," among others.

