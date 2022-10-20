﻿

Holly Willoughby stuns in the most perfect autumn knit

The ITV host looked radiant in warm colours

Holly Willoughby's new must-have garment is certainly not to be missed. The ITV star just donned the perfect autumnal piece which is sure to enthral colour enthusiasts and knit lovers alike. The mother-of-three glowed in the designer item – which is sure to incite fashion envy in fans.

Holly looked radiant in a cotton-blend jacquard sweater by Tory Burch which featured a satsuma orange and cherry red colour palette, a geometric diamond-argyle print, short sleeves, a rounded high mock neckline, contrast seams and a sumptuous fine knit finish.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's family member makes surprise appearance on This Morning

The star posed while leaning on a pumpkin in true October spirit, carefully aligning the warmth of her sartorial colour scheme to the setting of the photoshoot.

Holly wore her long, platinum locks down loose in gently zhuzhed beach waves and opted for a camera-ready makeup blend. A flawless complexion, winged eyeliner, feature-defining contour and a nude pink lip highlighted her naturally pretty profile.

The star took to social media to share the snap with fans online. She captioned the seasonal image: "AUTUMN GIVEAWAY! We're giving you and a friend a chance to win our entire (borrowed from) The Wild collection, worth over £200! Including all candles, the diffuser set, our incredible perfume, and our three different wax melt varieties. #ad #ownbrand."

Followers, friends and fans flocked to gush over Holly's autumnal attire and ever-youthful appearance. "Superb," one wrote, while another added: "Beautiful."

Cotton-blend Jacquard Sweater, £380, Tory Burch

If Holly's luxury knit number has caught your eye, then you're in luck as it's still available to *add to bag* online.

Holly is all about the cosy knits as of late. The star recently debuted another neutral piece which caught the attention of fans – a chunky Marks & Spencer cardigan which is exactly what we need for the cooler months ahead.

The barefoot This Morning star modelled the new-in look on Instagram, looking snug in the cardie, which she paired with a serene £39.50 M&S floral midi and cinched at the waist with a belt.

