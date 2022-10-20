Alison Hammond causes this ASOS Curve dress to almost sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alison Hammond wowed ITV viewers earlier this week as she looked incredible wearing a satin pleated maxi dress - and fans loved it so much that it's almost sold out.

The presenter wore the ultra-glam ASOS Curve dress on Tuesday morning's episode of This Morning, blowing fans away with her sensational look. Thankfully, the £50 dress is still available to buy, but there are only limited sizes left - so you'll need to act fast if you want to snap it up.

Curve satin plisse floral dress, £50, ASOS

The figure-hugging silhouette and high neck are so flattering, teamed with an autumnal floral print and plisse texture. The dress is finished with a pretty lettuce-edge detailing to round off the elegant look, and we think it's the perfect dress for party season.

The mother-of-one teamed the dress with a beige blazer that tied in at the waist, with a pair of pointed-toe flat pumps to finish the look. Alison let the dress do the talking with minimal accessories, opting for a pair of silver hoops and a watch, while her glossy brunette hair was styled with a voluminous bouncy blow-out. As for her makeup, the 44-year-old looked so glam with a stroke of pink eyeshadow and a set of fluttering lashes, with a touch of rosy blush and a nude glossy lip. Amazing!

If the ASOS Curve dress is out of stock in your size, we've found another that's so similar.

Curve satin plisse midi dress, £45, ASOS

We recommend teaming the frock with a pair of strappy heels and a clutch for a sophisticated evening look, or dress it down with a pair of boots and a leather jacket for an effortlessly chic daywear ensemble.

Alison took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of her look. She captioned the post: "Loved this outfit today, very sophisticated, thanks @davidobrien75 @makeupmymikey @hairbymichellesultan. Michelle Obama vibes!"

Fans and celeb friends rushed to the comments to express their love for the presenter's stylish look. Scarlett Moffatt wrote: "Wow you look amazing xx", while Alison's makeup artist Mikey Phillips added: "Hammond for President".

Hurry! Grab Alison's ASOS Curve dress while you still can.

