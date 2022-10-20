M&S just dropped the most amazing lookalikes for Hailey Bieber's iconic chunky boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Marks & Spencer has been treating us to some amazing pieces for autumn/winter and the latest drop has us frantically clicking our way to the checkout.

Remember The Row’s iconic zip-front Chelsea boots? Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zoe Kravitz, they’re not easy to get hold of and will set you back £1,300, but M&S has a lookalike pair for a fraction of the price.

RELATED: 15 best chunky boots for Autumn 2022

MORE: 23 stylish winter boots to shop for the new season

Hailey wears The Row's zip-front boots with jeans and a longline wool coat

Designed in the same chunky, flatform style with elasticated panels and a front zip, they’re stylish and so comfortable. But the best bit? They’ll set you back less than £50.

Rosie in The Row boots, a mini dress and trench coat

Founded by the Olsen twins, The Row is known for its minimalist, often androgynous pieces that will complement any capsule wardrobe. A cult favourite since AW19, the versatile boots look just as incredible worn with straight-leg jeans and a longline wool coat like Hailey or paired with a trench and mini dress as seen on Rosie.

Chunky Chelsea flatform ankle boots, £49.50, M&S

If you’re unsure whether to order the M&S boots online, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. One says: “Perfect! Comfortable fit, true to size, would definitely recommend.” While another customer writes: “Gorgeous boots, comfortable and stylish. Tried these on in store, needing a pair of boots to suit day and night for a city break. These are just right.”

MORE: 21 midi dresses you'll want to wear this autumn

Retailing for £49.50, they’re available in UK sizes 3-8 and also come in a white colourway. We won’t judge you if you decide to order both.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.