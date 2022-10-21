Fashion influencer Lydia Millen makes this Amazon knitted dress look designer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lydia Millen is the queen of pairing high-street items with designer labels to create the most sophisticated looks - and we're adding her new Amazon dress to our basket immediately.

The cashmere dress features a high neckline, with a fitted silhouette and a midi length, making it the perfect daywear dress for the autumn through to winter. If you want to grab the cosy knit you should act fast though, as we're expecting it to fly off the shelves.

Knitted jumper dress, from £71.99, Amazon

Available in beige, dark grey and khaki, the dress would look so chic teamed with a pair of chunky boots and an aviator jacket, or dress it up with some knee-highs and a longline coat for an ultra-elegant ensemble.

The fashion influencer took to TikTok to share her autumnal look. She said in the video: "I've got a self-care appointment at 10 but meetings at 12, so I need an outfit that does everything." Wearing her Amazon dress in the charcoal grey shade, she added: "These really are the most practical, soft, comfortable and elegant dresses I have ever owned."

The social media star, who has a fashion collection with Karen Millen, teamed her knit dress with pair of Christian Louboutin heeled knee-high boots in black. Accessorised to perfection, Lydia opted for an N Peal cashmere scarf in a merlot red, with an Alexander Mcqueen double buckle belt to complete the look - which cinched at the waist to create a flattering silhouette.

The 34-year-old styled her brunette hair in her signature bouncy blow-out waves. Opting for soft glam makeup to highlight her pretty features, Lydia wore a touch of rosy blush and a glossy pink lip to round off the effortless look. Gorgeous!

Any fashion piece recommended by Lydia is sure to sell fast - so get your hands on the elegant winter knit while you can.

