Taylor Swift's cozy cashmere sweater is still in stock and we can't believe it

Taylor Swift's Midnights has been smashing records, with over a million albums sold in less than a week, and streaming numbers through the roof. But we aren't just listening to her new music - we're also loving the return of Taylor’s vintage-inspired style.

It seems everything that Taylor wears immediately sells out, from her Free People ‘Renata’ faux fur coat to the Farm Rio swimsuit she wears in the Anti-Hero music video.

So when we spotted the singer's cashmere Reformation polo sweater was still in stock, we really couldn’t believe our eyes.

Taylor wore the retro-inspired cashmere sweater on YouTube and TikTok

Taylor rocked the pullover for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series on TikTok, teaming it with a green gingham skirt. And we also spotted her wearing the look on Youtube in her TS Anti-HeroChallenge.

Cashmere polo sweater, $168 / £200, Reformation

Another of Taylor's Reformation looks, the $278 Leone striped cashmere sweater dress, was so popular it currently has a wait list. So if you love this cute cashmere polo, we recommend grabbing it ASAP!

THE LOOK FOR LESS: Polo in wool & cashmere, nine colors, $94 / £59.95, Benetton

The sustainable brand’s cashmere polo sweater is made from 90% recycled and 10% virgin cashmere and comes in three other colors, plus a navy and white striped version.

