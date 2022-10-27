Holly Willoughby has found the most flattering black skinny trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has found the most figure-flattering wardrobe staple. The mum-of-three star looked gorgeous when she debuted the look on This Morning – and we want her outfit.

SEE: Holly Willoughby wears St. Trinians style mini skirt - and we're obsessed

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday morning ahead of presenting the hit ITV show to share a snap of herself modelling the perfect pair of black tailored trousers. The elegant, high-waisted design showed off Holly's fantastic figure. Holly tucked a pretty black and white heart-printed blouse into the waistline of her slim-leg trousers and the ensemble just looked so chic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The red carpet arrivals at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

Holly teamed the ankle-grazer trousers with black high-heel stilettos and she chose to forgo fussy accessories, simply rocking her diamond engagement ring with an au naturel makeup look courtesy of Patsy O'Neill.

Holly's chic ensemble

Holly's eight million strong Instagram fan base adored the ensemble and gushed, "Love this outfit you look beautiful", while another fan added, "love your outfit always, looking good every day."

As fans marvelled at the outfit, Holly greeted them with a cheerful message: "Morning Thursday!" and tagged her savvy wardrobe stylist Dannii Whiteman who had tracked down Holly's trousers from the brand Sézane and her pretty blouse from & Other Stories.

If you love Holly's look you can shop these elegant wardrobe staples online.

Gustavo Trousers, £95, Sézane

SEE: Holly Willoughby is back - rocking a £25 pink mini skirt

PHOTO: Amanda Holden debuts 'sexy secretary' look - and it's so chic

Mock Neck blouse, £65, & Other Stories

This minimal look is a huge departure from the extravagant ballgown that Holly rocked on Monday evening at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Holly looked like a modern-day princess in her frothy pink and pastel, one-shoulder gown by Nedret Taciroglu. The This Morning star added heels by René Caovilla and jewellery from Yoko London.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.