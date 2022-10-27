Christine Lampard stuns in the cosiest M&S cashmere jumper and statement skirt

Christine Lampard has been standing in to host Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show this week and we can’t get enough of her on-screen wardrobe. From a stunning Rixo midi dress to a tonal Massimo Dutti and Zara ensemble, we want it all.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old presenter debuted a statement printed midi skirt from Topshop worn with a cosy cashmere M&S knit - and we’re obsessed.

The sequin skirt in autumnal khaki shades paired perfectly dressed down with the cashmere sweater in a similar colour from Marks & Spencer. She completed the look with what appeared to be nude Gianvito Rossi heels and gorgeous natural, glowy makeup.

Topshop sequin midi skirt, £45, ASOS

If you want to emulate her look, the midi skirt retails for £45 on ASOS and is still available in several sizes, but it’s selling fast. The printed style has a high-rise cut with an elasticated waist and would look equally amazing with a silk shirt or knitwear, and stilettos or chunky loafers.

Pure cashmere crew neck jumper, £85, M&S

The trending M&S sweater is made from 100% pure cashmere, so you can imagine how cosy that will be to wrap up in during the colder months. It’s £85 but a wardrobe investment as the versatile piece can be paired with just about anything this season.

There’s a lot of love for the outfit on Instagram, with fans commenting ‘Loving this look’ and plenty of heart eye emojis. Christine is covering for Lorraine all week, so we can’t wait to see what she wears on Friday.

