Lorraine Kelly channels Elle Woods in figure-flattering dress - wait 'til you see her shoes

Lorraine Kelly slipped into the most sensational velvet dress on Tuesday morning and she found the perfect statement pink shoes to match – fans adored it.

The 62-year-old ITV star took to Instagram ahead of her morning appearance on Lorraine to share the full details of her gorgeous Legally Blonde-esque ensemble and amazingly, the entire look is from the high street. Lorraine's bright pink velvet frock emphasised her hourglass figure and the long sleeves added such an elegant touch. All eyes were on the presenter's fabulously ornate pink pointed-toe stilettos.

Lorraine Kelly's diary this week

Fans love how Lorraine's new blonde highlighted tresses complemented the dress. With a delicate gold pendant and a remembrance poppy pinned to her neckline, she was good to go.

Lorraine captioned her colourful post on Instagram: "Today's dress @thisiswhistles and fab shoes from @zara #pink #fashion," and she thanked her makeup artist and stylist for pulling the pretty ensemble together.

No sooner as Lorraine shared the photo, she was inundated with praise from her 500k strong fanbase: "Wow! Fab dress I love the colour," replied one fan, before another commented on how much they "love this photo of you, especially finishing with those shoes!" A third fan summarised everyone's thoughts perfectly: "Love the colour. That look looks amazing, head to toe."

If you love Lorraine's look then you will be delighted to know that her Whistles dress is still available at ASOS.

Whistles Fitted Midi Dress Pink, £119, ASOS

As fans rushed to comment on Lorraine's floral fuchsia court shoes, "Love the colour and your shoes", we have tracked them down for you to shop at Zara.

Lorraine tagged these Zara shoes for her admiring fans

Lorraine's radiant look this week could be thanks to her recent safari trip of a lifetime to Namibia. The star shared her highlights with HELLO! last week and she raved about getting back to nature and seeing "some incredible animals including elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos, zebras and giraffes, as well as all kinds of antelope, and some stunning birds!"

