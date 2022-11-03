Holly Willoughby wows in floral midi dress by royal favourite brand

Hollie Brotherton
Holly Willoughby looked amazing in an L.K.Bennett floral midi dress to host This Morning. The British brand is loved by Kate Middleton and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her wearing the style.
From Rixo to Alessandra Rich, Holly Willoughby shares several most-loved fashion labels with Princess Kate, and on Thursday she proved their similarities again, stepping out in a printed midi dress by royal favourite L.K.Bennett.
Holly’s figure-skimming dress comes in a beautiful vintage floral print and features pearl button detail, subtly puffed shoulders, and a round neck with a delicate tie. It’s crafted from a luxe navy silk sheer georgette in a versatile midi length.
Holly wears L.K.Bennett to host This Morning
The mum-of-three wore the Keira dress to host This Morning, accessorising with the Morgan tan leather knee-high boots, also from L.K.Bennett, and her hair worn down in loose waves.
She shared a picture to her Instagram with the caption: "Morning Thursday… talking boots with @louiseroe on @thismorning today… see you at 10am #hwstyle dress and boots by @lkbennettlondon"
Keira navy camelia print silk georgette midi dress, £399, L.K.Bennett
The midi dress retails for £399 and is still available to shop in every size from 6-18. It’s a wardrobe investment, but a timeless piece you’ll bring out year after year. For now, style it with knee-high boots like Holly or platform heels for the perfect party season outfit.
Morgan tan leather knee-high boots, £479, L.K.Bennett
Princess Kate loves L.K.Bennett and we’ve seen her wearing the British brand’s dresses, shoes, jackets and clutch bags over the years. Also a fan of a floral midi, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her out in the Kiera dress this winter. We’re predicting a future sell-out.