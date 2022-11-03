﻿

Holly Willoughby wows in floral midi dress by royal favourite brand

We think Princess Kate would love Holly’s L.K.Bennett dress

From Rixo to Alessandra Rich, Holly Willoughby shares several most-loved fashion labels with Princess Kate, and on Thursday she proved their similarities again, stepping out in a printed midi dress by royal favourite L.K.Bennett.

Holly’s figure-skimming dress comes in a beautiful vintage floral print and features pearl button detail, subtly puffed shoulders, and a round neck with a delicate tie. It’s crafted from a luxe navy silk sheer georgette in a versatile midi length.

Holly wears L.K.Bennett to host This Morning

The mum-of-three wore the Keira dress to host This Morning, accessorising with the Morgan tan leather knee-high boots, also from L.K.Bennett, and her hair worn down in loose waves.

She shared a picture to her Instagram with the caption: "Morning Thursday… talking boots with @louiseroe on @thismorning today… see you at 10am #hwstyle dress and boots by @lkbennettlondon"

Keira navy camelia print silk georgette midi dress, £399, L.K.Bennett

The midi dress retails for £399 and is still available to shop in every size from 6-18. It’s a wardrobe investment, but a timeless piece you’ll bring out year after year. For now, style it with knee-high boots like Holly or platform heels for the perfect party season outfit.

Morgan tan leather knee-high boots, £479, L.K.Bennett

Princess Kate loves L.K.Bennett and we’ve seen her wearing the British brand’s dresses, shoes, jackets and clutch bags over the years. Also a fan of a floral midi, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her out in the Kiera dress this winter. We’re predicting a future sell-out. 

