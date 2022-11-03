Kate Garraway looks incredible in must-see Marks & Spencer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway is a big fan of a floral midi dress and the Good Morning Britain presenter looked so stylish as she debuted her latest look. Proving a bright hue isn’t just for summer, she stepped out in the most amazing orange printed M&S number to host the show on Thursday.

With its fitted cut and contrasting puffed sleeves, the Marks & Spencer dress was figure-flattering and totally on-trend. The mum-of-two accessorised with nude heels and completed her ensemble with a bouncy blow-dry to rival Princess Kate.

Kate looked gorgeous hosting GMB on Thursday wearing Marks & Spencer

Sadly the dress is now sold out, but M&S just dropped a similar style that’s still in stock in almost every size.

The cupro-rich shirt dress comes in a bright orange colourway with a statement contrasting floral print. It has a comfy regular fit, button-through bodice and flattering adjustable tie-waist. With its collared neck and traditional tailored finish, it's the kind of piece you could wear for work or an evening out, all depending on your accessories.

Cupro rich printed midaxi shirt dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

We love it dressed down with a pair of chunky black boots, but it would look equally great styled with court shoes like Kate. Retailing for £69 and available in sizes 6-24, the trending piece already has five-star reviews and it’s selling super fast, so don’t wait around.

