Frankie Bridge's figure-flattering £20 dress comes in this year's hottest colour

Frankie Bridge has wowed her followers once again with another of her ultra-chic looks - and fans are going wild for the star's new figure-flattering dress.

The Loose Women star looked sensational in the bright pink midi dress from New Look, which she showed off in her weekly #frankiesfaves Instagram carousel of her favourite fashion picks. If you love the midi frock you're in luck as it's still available to shop - and it's less than £20.

Flared sleeve midi dress, £19.49, New Look

The bright pink dress features a crew neckline, with a bodycon silhouette that's perfectly complemented by the flared sleeves. Finished with a pretty frill trim, the pink midi combines comfort and style - and it will be a welcome pop of colour into any winter wardrobe.

As it's so versatile in its style, we recommend dressing the midi up with a pair of heels and a clutch for a glam party season look, or teaming it with a pair of trainers and a longline coat for a chic daywear ensemble.

Frankie took to Instagram to share the carousel of stylish snaps

The mum-of-two shared the stunning snap of herself wearing the New Look dress on Instagram, and fans rushed straight to the comments to find out how they can get their hands on the pink piece. One follower wrote: "Loving that pink." Another added: "I want the pink one! It's so gorgeous on you."

It's not the first time that Frankie has blown us away with her style. Earlier this week, the former The Saturdays singer wowed Loose Women viewers wearing a Reiss bodycon knitted dress, which she teamed with a pair of patent knee-high boots.

We can totally see ourselves reaching for Frankie's pink dress all year round!

