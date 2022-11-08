Holly Willoughby's majorly stylish Ghost dress has This Morning fans swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning, Holly Willoughby brought the flower power, rocking a delightful dress by high end brand Ghost that was adorned with white blooms.

READ: Holly Willoughby's gold mini skirt will really turn your head

The eye-catching frock was known as the 'Molly' dress and the website says of the £129 style, which also comes in taupe: "Our Molly dress is back in a beautiful new oriental floral print. A sophisticated high neckline, voluminous three-quarter length sleeves, elegant empire line with gathering at the waist and shoulders make this a universally flattering silhouette that’s perfect dressed up or dressed down. Made from our signature crepe fabric."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Fans loved the Dancing on Ice star's latest look and took to the comment section of Instagram to give her latest getup a big thumbs up.

READ: Holly Willoughby asks fans for no judgement over parenting wish

One follower wrote: "Such a beautiful colour dress! Love this." Another quipped: "Love this dress, so beautiful."

Holly looked stunning in her Ghost dress

The mother-of-three is just as well known for her impeccable printing skills as she is for her fashion these days. The star has a whopping eight million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television.

Get the look:

Molly crepe midi dress, £129, Ghost

But, incredulously, she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion.

She previously explained: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

MORE: I tried Holly Willoughby's bargain beauty faves under £15 and here's what I thought

The 41-year-old credits her glam squad for helping her out. "I've got a really wonderful team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she said.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.