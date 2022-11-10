Holly Willoughby wows in new M&S velvet party suit- and it's already selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Wiilloughby has the midas touch when it comes to Marks & Spencer. Everything she wears, she just looks incredible, and the result? People flock to the M&S website to place their order in their droves.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the This Morning presenter showed off a new photo of herself posing for M&S.

The 41-year-old can be seen wearing a black velvet suit, teamed with an ivory satin blouse, a pair of chunky heel sandals and a glitzy clutch bag.

Someone pass her a glass of champagne because she's ready for a night out-out.

Every year velvet is a key trend for party season, and Holly proves why it's so timeless, and adding a sparkly bag just elevates the whole look.

The outfit ignited a whole load of comments, with one fan writing: "This gives off major Bond Girl vibes and I’m here for it," while another wrote: "Just a beaut. The vibes are phenomenal."

Sharing another photo, Holly captioned it: "There’s a velvet theme today…Let’s all take a moment for this gorgeous velvet suit of dreams. It would make a stunning addition to your party-season wardrobe. I’m wearing mine with a classic white shirt to complete the look. It’s selling fast, so get yours soon!"

Holly's not wrong, this outfit is selling like hot cakes.

GET THE LOOK: Holly's velvet party suit

Velvet blazer, £69, velvet trousers, £39.50, both M&S

Satin blouse, £29.50, M&S

Velvet sandals, £39.50, M&S

Glitzy bag, £35, M&S

