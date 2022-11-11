Frankie Bridge's striped turtleneck jumper is the ultimate cosy knit for winter

Frankie Bridge seems to have an endless supply of chic fashion picks that we want for our own wardrobe, and she's nailed it yet again with the perfect winter jumper.

The Loose Women panelist took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her striped turtleneck jumper from Mango, and we love it. Thankfully, the gorgeous knit is still available to shop, and we're adding it to our basket immediately…

Striped turtleneck jumper, £49.99, Mango

The cable knit jumper features a cosy roll-neck guaranteed to keep you snug on cold days, finished with a timeless striped print. If you prefer a pop of colour over a neutral shade, the jumper is available to shop in red, too.

As its design is so versatile, the comfortable knit can be worn for just about any occasion, and we think it will be a great wardrobe staple throughout the winter. We recommend teaming Frankie's jumper with a pair of leather trousers for an effortlessly chic look, or opt for a black mini skirt, tights, and a pair of black biker boots for a stylish 'It girl' ensemble.

The former The Saturdays singer never fails to turn out a well-put-together look, and her latest airport ensemble is one that we'll be replicating too, sharing snaps of her snug tracksuit and trench coat ensemble. Just last week, the 33-year-old also stunned in the most figure-flattering pink dress from New Look, and fans couldn't believe that the dress cost less than £20.

Frankie's Mango jumper will be a welcome addition to our winter knit collection!

