EXCLUSIVE: Abbey Clancy, 36, is the star of Victoria's Secret holiday campaign

Sophie Bates
Abbey Clancy has teamed up with Victoria's Secret on their first UK holiday campaign. Take an exclusive first look at the unmissable Christmas edit…
We can exclusively reveal that Abbey Clancy has teamed up with Victoria's Secret to feature in the brand's first UK Christmas campaign - and it's the collaboration we didn't know we needed!
The campaign celebrates the joy and spirit of the festive period, with some of Victoria's Secret's most iconic styles alongside stand-outs from the holiday collection, including cosy plaid pyjamas and glam festive lingerie sets.
Victoria Secret's Christmas edit is filled with gorgeous pieces
Abbey, 36, is married to the former footballer Peter Crouch, stars in the new Christmas campaign for the UK, and we think you'll agree, she looks incredible.
Whether you're looking to treat yourself or someone special this Christmas, there's something for everyone in this stunning collection that is guaranteed to impress. Scroll on for the top picks from the Victoria's Secret Christmas edit...
Shine Strap Smooth Shine Strap Plunge Push Up Bra, £59, Victora's Secret
Satin Long Pyjamas, £69, Victoria's Secret
Flannel Long Pyjamas, £49, Victoria's Secret
The festive edit showcases cosy pyjama sets, embroidered lingerie and more
Luxe Lingerie Velvet Floral Embroidered Lace Unlined Demi Bra, £59, Victoria's Secret
