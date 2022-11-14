Frankie Bridge wears the £15 body con dress you need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We always look forward to Frankie Bridge's latest instalment of her 'Frankie Faves' franchise on Sunday evenings, where the mother-of-two tries on a variety of stylish high street clobber.

And this week certainly didn't disappoint, with the Loose Women star rocking a plethora of reasonably priced numbers.

Our favourite has to be this bright yellow, body conscious dress with cut-out detail at the shoulder. It came from online high street store Nasty Gal and cost just £15! We couldn't believe it. Most sizes are still in stock, but for how long is anyone's guess. Frankie, 33, teamed it with a pair of eye-catching gold knee-high boots. Lush!

Frankie's look comes fresh from her appearance on Saturday evening's The Wheel with Michael McIntyre.

We loved Frankie's yellow dress!

The wife of Wayne Bridge rocked a daring snakeskin print co-ord, slipping into a pair of statement flares and a matching bustier by ROTATE Birger Christensen.

One Shoulder Wide Ribbed Knitted Midi Dress, £15.00, Nasty Gal

The slinky beige two-piece flattered her athletic figure and was styled to perfection with a pearl choker and coordinating gold chain necklace, with a stack of matching bracelets on her right arm.

In a previous interview with HELLO! The brunette beauty described her look as 'girly with a bit of an edge".

"I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots or whatever."

With Christmas fast approaching so too are lots of get-togethers and parties, so what does Frankie think is the ideal party outfit? "I'm a massive black midi dress fan. I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now. I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels and then you can accessorise more with jewellery so it's perfect for Christmas."

