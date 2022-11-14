Helen Flanagan looks like a supermodel in her favourite lingerie set

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan's wardrobe is a wonder, and fans love it when the actress models her favourite pieces. Helen's latest photo revealed a stunning lingerie set - and it's still available to shop!

SEE: Helen Flanagan puts on leggy display for gorgeous weekend away following reported split from fiancé Scott

The former Coronation Street actress slipped into a beautiful lace lingerie set from her personal Pour Moi autumn edit last year, and she proved that the look was timeless when she reshared photos on Sunday. Helen looked incredible as she modelled her embroidered, front-fastening bra and matching high-cut briefs. The delicate ensemble was just beautiful.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan is the ultimate winter babe in plush fur-lined coat

When Helen shared the photos on Instagram, she revealed that she had in fact been pregnant with her now one-year-old son Charlie Scott Sinclair at the time: "Throwback to shooting my @pourmoiltd autumn edit x I was 3 months with Charlie".

Helen's one million Instagram followers all agreed that the photo was an "absolutely gorgeous picture". From the decadent crystal chandelier backdrop to Helen's sparkling pear-cut diamond earrings, it's no wonder that the star wanted to share the lovely throwback snap.

Helen's pick of lingerie is lovely

And the sight of the 32-year-old actress, best known for playing Rosie Webster on Corrie, led one of her long-time fans to reach out: "I miss you in corrie, hope you come back one day. Not the same without Rosie on the cobbles."

SEE: Helen Flanagan looks divine in ab-baring PVC bralette and leggings

MORE: Cheryl and Girls Aloud pose in Primark for heartfelt reason

Get the look

If you love the look of Helen's lace lingerie edit, you can still shop the look at Pour Moi, where the flattering bra is on sale for just £21, reduced from £30.

Amour Front Fastening Bra, was £30, now £21, Pour Moi

On Friday, Helen stepped out in another fabulous two-piece look, this time it was a bodycon cropped top and matching leggings that caught the eye of Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, who responded with red love heart emojis.

Helen rocks lyrca just as well

The star pulled off the fitted brown lycra ensemble marvellously. Helen threw on an oatmeal-hued scarf and matching blazer, she tagged the autumnal look "chocolate tones" and was good to go.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.