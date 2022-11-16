Holly Willoughby's red Ghost dress will sell out, just you watch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Wenesday's This Morning rocking a delightful red dress from luxury high street store Ghost.

The frock had batwing sleeves and a pretty floral print, and the TV star added a cream roll neck, which she wore underneath, to keep out the chills. Teamed with a pair of nude heels and a splash of red lipstick, the Dancing on Ice star has never looked better.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby announced Kirstie Le Marque collaboration

Holly's dress costs £149 and is known as the 'Annie Floral Crepe Midi Dress'. Currently, all sizes are available, but for how long is anyone's guess; the blonde beauty often causes a sellout with the frocks she rocks on This Morning.

The website says of the style: "Annie is a long midi dress in heavy crepe that looks great from every angle thanks to its elegant deep V neckline that is mirrored at the back. Bias cut with a high empire line, it has a classic fit-and-flare silhouette that flatters all shapes and sizes and features short puff sleeves. Crafted from garment-washed crepe in a vintage floral print."

Holly looked amazing in her Ghost dress

The 41-year-old is clearly loving Ghost right now, after all, she wore another one of their dresses last week, too - but in a crimson tone.

Holly's dress:

Annie crepe midi dress red floral, £149, Ghost

Fans loved the mother-of-three's number and took to the comment section of Instagram to give her latest getup a big thumbs up.

One follower wrote: "Such a beautiful colour dress! Love this." Another quipped: "Love this dress, so beautiful."

The Wylde Moon founder loves wearing colourful clothes. She previously told HELLO!: "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all," she said.

