Isla Fisher looks like royalty in the most princess-like gown you've ever seen

On Tuesday evening, Isla Fisher attended the Save The Children's Gala which was held at Guildhall in London on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old donned an incredible gown by high end brand Needle & Thread and is known as the 'Maybelle Sequin Gown'. The website says of the style "This statement gown is decorated with intricate, scattered sequins creating the perfect all-over shimmer. Beautifully adorned with delicate tulle frills for a romantic finish. Developed with layers of frothy tulle to create a voluminous silhouette for breath-taking movement." Stunning!

It's available online for £625, and if pink isn't your colour, you can also pick it up in red, green and black.

The redhead actress, who is married to Sacha Baron Cohen, wore her famous mane blow-dried straight and immaculate makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Maybelle sequin gown, £625, Needle & Thread

At the start of the month, the Wedding Crashers star celebrated Halloween by sharing a stunning throwback snap from her days on set of The Great Gatsby.

In the throwback image, she donned a 1920s style dress featuring a slinky V-neck complete with ruffle trim, a blooming floral corsage on the left shoulder, black lace detailing and a figure-hugging fit.

The mother-of-two's hair was swept up into a decorative updo, complete with cascading curls and held into place by a coordinating red headband. She posed for an ultra-glam photograph, showing off her camera-ready makeup, too.

Isla shared the professional snap via social media for her fans to gush over. She captioned the post: "Happy Halloween #thegreatgatsby @bazluhrmann."

The actress' followers were quick to respond to the nostalgic sentiment of her post. "Wow! Stunning as ever," one user wrote, while another added: "Absolutely beautiful." A third commented: "I love this movie! Myrtle is a great character!" and a fourth agreed, noting: "You were so perfect as Myrtle! Such a great film."

