Lupita Nyong'o's sparkling party shoes are just $39 on sale for Black Friday

Lupita Nyong'o has looked absolutely stunning as she makes her way around the world promoting the blockbuster hit sequel to Black Panther.

The Wakanda Forever star is always flawless from head to toe - which is why we were so excited to find a pair of her sparkling party shoes for less than $40 for Black Friday!

The Oscar winner is a major fan of Betsey Johnson's fun footwear, and has rocked both the gold Hazil pump and the Alaia platform sandals on the red carpet and for TV appearances.

Lupita's fun Betsey Johnson platforms are on sale for $38.49

And if you loved the Alaias we have some very good news! The plaid and sequin platform look is included in Betsey Johnson’s Black Friday sale, just use the offer code: HOLIDAY.

LUPITA WEARS: Alaia sandals, $38.49 (was $99) with code: HOLIDAY, Betsey Johnson

The head-turning sandal, which has a four-inch heel, has a holiday party-ready rhinestone plaid platform sole, and black sequined upper.

Lupita is a big Betsey Johnson fan, wearing sparkling gold pumps from the brand on the red carpet

Meanwhile, Lupita's Hazil gold sparkle pumps aren't in the sale, but we’re still ready to add them to basket, tbh!

LUPITA WEARS: SB Hazil pumps in Dusty Gold, $139, Betsey Johnson

The versatile shoes, which Lupita wore in Lagos, Nigeria to complement her golden gown, are absolutely gorgeous and could be worn with anything from a sequin dress to jeans and a velvet blazer during party season.

The Wakanda Forever star's silver and white bag by Pipatchara is also on sale

And if you’re looking for a fun evening bag with some sparkle, check out Lupita’s crystal handcrafted Mini Amu bag by Pipatchara.

LUPITA'S BAG: Pipatchara Mini Amu bag, $152.70 (was $509), Shopbop

The fashionable star carried the $500 top-handle bag for the Wakanda Forever screening at The National Museum Of African American History And Culture – and now it’s on sale for $153!

The Mini Amu by Bangkok-based sustainable brand Pipatchara is also a favorite of fellow style stars Anne Hathway and Kate Hudson - a celebrity approved Black Friday sale buy.

