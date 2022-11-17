Fans are obsessed with Lorraine Kelly's ultra-glam skirt – and it's trending right now The presenter dazzled on Thursday's episode of Lorraine

Putting her own spin on festive fashion, Lorraine Kelly just delivered some major style inspiration, and with the Christmas party season just around the corner, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Returning to her namesake show on Thursday morning, the presenter shimmered in head-to-toe silver as she stepped out in a pleated midi skirt from Hobbs, teamed with a round-neck jumper by Karen Millen, and a pair of matching metallic pumps – divine.

Keeping all focus on her party-ready attire, Lorraine opted for beautifully understated makeup and sported her signature sleek bob.

Sharing an outfit of the day snap on Instagram, the TV star's glamorous full-length photo was quick to spark a reaction from fans.

Lorraine teamed a shimmering midi skirt from Hobbs with a Karen Millen knit

"Love the skirt very festive," replied one. "I love love LOVE this outfit," added another. Meanwhile a third agreed: "Love that skirt!!"

Already a favourite among shoppers, Lorraine's exact style is the Annabella Pleated Skirt, which retails at £139.

According to the website, it's getting all the views right now, so if you've fallen head over heels for it we'd recommend heading to checkout ASAP.

Silver Pleated Midi Skirt, £139, Hobbs

As for her gorgeous knit, we reckon Lorraine is wearing this classic crew neck style. Reduced from £165 to £85.20 in the sale, it's made from pure luxurious cashmere which is supremely soft and guaranteed to keep you cosy.

An everyday piece that can be styled with skirts, jeans, work trousers and more, it's definitely a worthwhile piece if you're building a capsule wardrobe for all seasons.

Grey marl Cashmere Crew Neck Knitted Jumper, £85.20, Karen Millen

With the countdown to Christmas officially on, we've seen Lorraine rocking a number of festive looks lately, and one of our favourites is the sequin star print evening dress that she wore to the annual ITV PALOOZA on Tuesday.

Deciding to rent an outfit for this year's event, Lorraine chose a fabulous Farfectch design that featured long sleeves, feather trim detailing and a fitted waistline.

