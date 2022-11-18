Stacey Solomon's H&M date night look is selling out at the speed of light

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The celebrities were out in force on Thursday evening, at the press opening of Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland. This signals the start of Christmas, don't you think?

The gorgeous Stacey Solomon took to the red carpet with her husband Joe Swash for a cosy date night at the event. The happy couple, who got married in July, looked in great spirits as they posed for some loved-up snaps, and we adore Stacey's cosy autumnal outfit.

The mother-of-four rocked a gorgeous white jumper dress, and added a coordinating cream bobble hat and boots. But did you see her shacket? The Loose Women star topped off her look with the snazzy cover-up, which was adorned with a dark tartan print.

The £52 shacket came from high street store H&M and is currently in stock online, but it's selling out fast; don't delay should you wish to invest!

Stacey looked super cosy on a date night with Joe Swash

The Tap To Tidy author has a keen interest in fashion and previously told HELLO! who inspires her look. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them!

"Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals and we also asked Stacey who she thinks is the best-dressed royal family member.

She said: "My favourite dressed royals are the babies! I mean they are just ALWAYS adorable and it doesn't matter what they wear, they always look amazing! Prince George - oh my god! I am such a sucker for a baby."

