Harper Beckham twins with mum Victoria in must-have jumper and leggings

Harper Beckham enjoyed some retail therapy with Victoria Beckham at the weekend and the mother-daughter duo looked effortlessly stylish.

Together, Harper and Victoria hit Kensington High Street on Saturday morning, with the Spice Girls singer drawing eyes in her all-black ensemble. However, Harper's easy and breezy look with her light grey, crew-neck sweater, ankle-length black leggings and pristine white trainers was the epitome of weekend wardrobe goals. Best of all, it turns out that the daughter of Posh Spice shops at Urban Outfitters!

In photos obtained exclusively by MailOnline, we saw that Harper's soft grey sweater featured blue "Salt Lake City" embroidered detailing across the front and large billowy sleeves with ribbed hems and is available right now at Urban Outfitters.

The £44 price tag makes it the perfect winter fashion investment that would also look great thrown over a nice dress.

Salt Lake City Sweatshirt, £44, Urban Outfitters

While Harper twinned her trainers and leggings with her mother, she wore her long blonde hair loose around her shoulders as she perused the shops with Victoria.

Victoria paired her leggings with a cropped bodycon top that emphasised the incredible figure she maintains through a rigorous diet and training regime.

Harper's lovely knitwear was coveted by fashion fans

Harper's knitwear has been coveted this season already. On Sunday, the chunky bright blue and black spotted sweater she wore while cuddling up with the Beckham family's Labradoodle drew fans' attention.

As David Beckham is busy overseas embarking on his multimillion-pound position as Qatar's World Cup ambassador, fans can no doubt look forward to seeing his stylish wife and daughter out and about enjoying some more girl time over the coming weeks.

