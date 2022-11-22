Coach just dropped a huge Black Friday sale - including JLo's favorites

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez is always looking stylish from head to toe, and that includes her favorite bags. And if you love her looks as much as we do you'll be thrilled to know her go-to handbag brand Coach is having a massive Black Friday sale.

On Coach Outlet you'll find up to 75% off PLUS an extra 25% off everything.

And on the Coach site, you can get 25% off full-price styles with the offer code: UNLOCK25 at checkout.

Market Tote, $199 (WAS $395), Coach

Of course we're here to do the hard work for you so we've already tracked down the purses and totes that we've already seen in JLo’s wardrobe.

Luna bag, $221.95 with code UNLOCK25 (WAS $295), Coach

Remember Jen's cute Coach Willow shoulder bag?

Well, that style is on sale in either green or white and you'll save almost $100 for Black Friday.

Willow shoulder bag, $296.25 with code UNLOCK25 (WAS $395), Coach

Jen has a couple of Coach Field totes in different styles...

Jennifer brought Ben Affleck - and her Coach Field Tote - to an NBA game

If you look closely above, you'll see that she even brought her Field Tote as her second-best accessory - next to husband Ben Affleck, that is! - to an NBA game for date night.

Field Tote 22, $296.25 with code UNLOCK25 (WAS $395), Coach

The handy carryall, which we spotted underneath her seat, has the signature Horse & Carriage print that Coach is known for.

Meanwhile, one of the hottest 2022 handbag trends, the quilted purse, is also one of Jennfer’s favorite looks.

JLo's Coach Tabby is also on sale

She's 'obsessed' with the Pillow Tabby, which is a whopping 60% off on Coach Outlet!

JLO LOVES: Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, $206.25 (WAS $550), Coach Outlet

But that's not the only quilted bag we've seen in Jennifer's wardrobe...

Jen's Studio Shoulder bag goes with just about everything

She has also worn the Madison and the Studio Shoulder Bag, above, which is 25% off on Coach with the discount code.

JLO LOVES: Studio Shoulder Bag with Quilting, $371.25 (WAS $495), Coach

While you check out the Hustlers star's fave styles for Black Friday, be sure to browse the other deals.

Madison Shoulder Bag, $197.50 (WAS $395), Coach

We're sure you will find some covetable Coach looks that you'll love as much as JLo does!

