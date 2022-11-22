Frankie Bridge's sleek £25 River Island leather trousers look so pricey

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge always looks incredible, especially on Sunday evenings when she presents her 'Frankie Faves' franchise on Instagram.

This week's segment was no different and the Loose Women star wowed onlookers with her leather-look style picks. She said about her choices: "I know you all love a leather look, so here’s some of my current faves! I love having faux leather as a staple item in my wardrobe as it can be restyled and reworn in so many ways! Brands tagged and links on my stories #frankiesfaves."

Our favourite look has to be the pair of trousers from River Island, which the mother-of-two teamed with an Arket shirt. The trousers cost just £25 and looked super-expensive due to the tailored finish. Lush! All sizes are currently available should you wish to invest.

The wife of Wayne Bridge has been super busy lately and on Monday announced that she is now the new Perfectil ambassador.

Frankie looked amazing in her leather-look trousers

Smouldering in an up-close shot of herself on Instagram, wearing a pink blazer and gazing confidently into the camera, she said of the collaboration: "#AD So excited to announce that I’m the new Perfectil brand ambassador! Beauty is such a personal journey. For me, anything I can add into my daily routine which makes me feel good inside and out is always a win.

Frankie's trousers:

Black faux leather trousers, £25, River Island

"@perfectilofficial is a brand I trust and I’ve used @vitabiotics over the years. As someone who is constantly changing their look, - especially my hair and nails – it’s that extra support that counts!"

Although fans were super excited for the former Saturdays' star's new venture, some were confused as they took to the comments.

One follower wrote: "This is giving me original Dynasty vibes!" Another quipped: "It looks like your presidential campaign headshot." A third added: "Thought you were gonna be a newsreader!"

