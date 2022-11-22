Holly Willoughby's majorly glam silk PJs have to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willougby always seems to influence us when it comes to fashion - from dresses to knitwear; she has it going on!

On Monday evening, the This Morning star shared a stunning snap of herself wearing a pair of silk pyjamas with a lovely Peter Pan style collar.

The mother-of-three's pyjamas were from one of her favourite designer stores, Rixo and cost £225.

They are known as the 'Annabelle' and the website says of the style: "The Annabelle pyjamas' pretty pink jacquard and lace trims makes us look forward to bedtime, though her statement collar and smart cut make her glamorous loungewear."

Holly's Pyjamas:

Annabelle pale pink pyjamas, £225, Rixo

Holly rocking nightwear was part of her new style segment on Wylde Moon - the presenter's lifestyle website. The Dancing on Ice star's stylist, Danielle Whiteman, gave her expert tips on picking the right pair.

Speaking about Holly's pink set, she quipped: "They are simply divine for an evening out or just perfect if you want to take some vintage glamour to bed (dual usage = great for cost per wear).

Just like Holly's:

Blush Satin Slim Button Up Long Pyjama Set, £48, Chelsea Peers

"I love Rixo’s eye for detail, from the lace trimmed collar to the fastenings. These really are a splurge, but I truly believe they’re worth it…they are just sooo dreamy."

You may also like:

Stitch-Detail Silk Pyjama Set, £229, The White Company

She wrote: "Pyjamas really are having their own moment right now with the high street massively branching out on PJ’s and standalone pyjama brands making the most of this cosy micro trend! And if, like me, you’ve got Christmas shopping on the brain, nothing says Merry Christmas like settling down in front of a festive movie to wrap presents in your gorgeous new PJ’s with a Baileys!"

And we all know festive PJs have their moment at this time of year, Danielle included. "Something that everyone can relate to at this time of year is the importance of the Great Christmas Pyjama. Go on admit it! Even if you’re not usually a pyjama wearer, I’d put money on you having a pair of Christmas PJs squirrelled away somewhere in your wardrobe."

