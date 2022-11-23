Rachel Stevens dazzles in the most amazing sparkly velvet jumpsuit - and it's in the sale

Rachel Stevens has been nailing it with her glam party season looks - and we think this may be her best yet.

The star has blown away her Instagram followers wearing the most breathtaking velvet sparkly jumpsuit from Oasis - and it's currently in the sale for less than £67. The showstopping one-piece is marked as one of the brand's bestsellers, so if you love it you'll need to hurry.

Velvet Sparkle Jumpsuit, was £89, now £66.75, Oasis

The black jumpsuit features a velvet halterneck top covered in sparkling embellishments, complemented by the chic fitted trousers with a wide leg and high waist. The effortlessly glam design makes it the ultimate one-piece for work Christmas parties and festive events - and we recommend teaming it with a pair of strappy heels and a clutch to elevate the stylish look.

Rachel let the sparkling jumpsuit do the talking with minimal accessories, teaming it with gold stacking bracelets, delicate gold hoops and a gold ring. She styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves that perfectly framed her pretty features. As for her makeup, the 44-year-old opted for a smokey eye with a touch of rosy blush and a matte nude lip to round off the look. Lovely!

The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps of herself wearing the Oasis party pieces. She captioned the post: "I do love a jumpsuit, and how fun and fabulous are these @oasisfashion ones! I find jumpsuits so easy to throw on and feel fabulous in and you’ll be perfectly party ready. Which one is your favourite?"

Followers were quick to comment on the former S Club 7 star's dazzling look. One wrote: "Love a jumpsuit! You look amazing." Another added: "You look absolutely stunning."

