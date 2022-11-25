One of Frankie Bridge's favourite go-to fashion brands just dropped a MAJOR Black Friday sale The Loose Women star always includes Nobody's Child in her Frankie's Faves edits

Frankie Bridge is just one of the many fashion fans obsessed with Nobody's Child right now, and that also includes Sienna Miller, Stacey Solomon, Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.

Returning to the brand time and time again, especially for her Frankie's Faves edits, we reckon the Loose Women star will be jumping for joy at the brand's epic Black Friday sale, which is offering some seriously good discounts.

Boasting an impressive celebrity clientele, the eco-friendly label is the place to be when it comes to shopping for floral dresses, cosy knitwear and a party-ready jumpsuit – no matter the season.

As part of Nobody's Child's Black Friday offering, you can get 20% off every single thing on-site using the code: BF20. Plus, there are even further reductions to be had on selected styles, including the Ciara Midi Dress in leopard, which Frankie recently added to her wardrobe. Reduced from £75 to just £25, that's an impressive 66% off.

Another of Frankie's favourite pieces is the polka-dot print midi dress from Nobody's Child, which she sported on Instagram. Perfect for weekends, weddings and everything in between, it's fitted with a flattering sweetheart neckline and a concealed zip fastening on the back. Now retailing at a more affordable £48.30, if you want to recreate Frankie's full look, simply add a pair of pastel pink sandals into the mix.

Ciara Purple Leopard Print Midi Dress, £25 (WAS £75), Nobody's Child

And it's not just dresses that Frankie's been buying lately. The TV star also owns the most stylish activewear from Nobody's Child, specifically the racer tank top and matching leggings in blue leopard. Crafted from soft, stretchy and responsible fabric, the sporty set is still available to shop if you want to grab it.

Leopard tank top, £10 (WAS £25), and matching leggings, £42, Nobody's Child

Earlier this year, Frankie took to social media to show off her best-loved pieces from the label, and she couldn't help but rave about Nobody's Child:

"Anybody met a Nobody's Child dress they didn't like…?! Me neither..!" she captioned the post. "For this week's #frankiesfaves … I've teamed up with one of my go to brands @nobodyschild to pick my faves (obvs) … from their new Spring collection. Obsessed with all their dresses (which are made from sustainable fabrics!) and I know you guys love them too…"

