Holly Willoughby is an actual snow princess in sequin skirt that's selling out rapidly

Holly Willoughby looked beautiful on Tuesday's This Morning, wearing a truly stunning, Christmas-style outfit we think you're going to love.

The 41-year-old donned a fabulous sequin midi skirt from Phase Eight and a stone coloured roll neck top by Massimo Dutti. She added beautiful sparkly high heel shoes too. Divine!

The skirt costs £129 and is selling out really quickly. Known as the 'Celeste Sequin Pleat Skirt' it has gentle grooves in the material and is a true show-stopper. It has had great reviews online.

One shopper wrote: "This skirt is gorgeous. Really swishy and sparkly and deliciously blingy! It could, perhaps, have been a couple of inches longer, and I did ponder for just a moment or two, but it really is such a lovely skirt. And how much do I love an elasticated waist! Christmas day sorted!"

Holly looked beautiful in her sequin skirt

It's selling out quickly, so why not try this lovely number from River Island that looks pretty similar?

Holly's skirt:

Celeste Sequin Pleat Skirt, £129, Phase Eight

Get the look!

Ombre Sequin Midi Skirt, £175, Ted Baker

The mother-of-three is ready for Christmas, that's for sure. She even took to her website, Wylde Moon on Monday evening, to share some stunning photographs of herself wearing a truly breathtaking sequin mini dress by Paco Rabanne that cost £2,900.

Silver sequin pleated midi skirt, £35, River Island

Also on Monday, the blonde beauty made her final appearance on Celebrity Juice. Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a stunning photo of herself rocking a Beetlejuice-inspired blue and black pinstriped suit by fashion brand Alice and Olivia. Paying tribute to TV host Keith Lemon, Holly captioned her photo: "With a heavy heart it's time to say goodbye and thank you to @celebjuiceofficial … The final farewell outfit and it's a nod to the legend that is @keithlemon … oosh… love you".

Holly and Fearne Cotton originally joined the show back in 2008, starring as team captains with a host of celebrity guests. The presenting duo will both return to Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending alongside its current presenters, Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore, for its last ever episode set to air on 8 December.

