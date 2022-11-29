Frankie Bridge shows off amazing abs in majorly inexpensive sequin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge showed off her sensational wardrobe on Sunday evening as she presented the latest issue of her franchise 'Frankie Faves' on Instagram.

We adore this weekly segment, and now Christmas is just round the corner, her picks have had a definite hint of sparkle!

The standout style for us has to be this stunning number from Nasty Gal. The 'Velvet Sequin Long Sleeve Cut Out Maxi Dress' costs just £48.30 and shows off a hint of the stomach.

The mother-of-two is known for her toned abs and looks sensational in the fancy forest green number, which also comes in red.

Frankie looked stunning in this sequin dress

The 33-year-old is very active on Instagram and often shares behind-the-scenes aspects of her life. Yesterday, the former Saturdays star transported fans back in time to her July 2014 wedding day with Wayne Bridge, as she shared a throwback photo of herself hugging her little boy Parker.

Velvet Sequin Long Sleeve Cut Out Maxi Dress, £48.30, Nasty Gal

The couple's son, who was nine months old at the time, could be seen wearing cute striped trousers and a DKNY jacket with his arms wrapped around his mum, who looked glamorous in her bridal gown and tiara.

Frankie wore a strapless gown with embellished detailing on the bodice, a figure-enhancing mermaid silhouette, and a tulle skirt, finished off with her dark brunette hair in her signature cropped style offset with a sparkling hair accessory. Totally dreamy.

Frankie and Wayne Wed in front of family and friends, including the bride's The Saturdays bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White, at Woburn Abbey, with the reception held in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate.

