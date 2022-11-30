Jennifer Lopez just rocked the coziest teddy coat ever – we're adding this lookalike to basket ASAP

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's anyone who knows how to do cozy winter wear for the holiday season, it's Jennifer Lopez.

And when we spotted her rocking the ultimate winter style combo - a Coach teddy coat, UGG boots and a cable knit pom-pom beanie - we immediately went shopping to get the look, too.

Jennifer shared a reel to Instagram showing off the stylish winter-ready look, which included a Coach coat and UGG boots

JLo's cuddly Coach look isn't available online (sad face), but the Jennifer-approved brand has some new-in coats that are just as cozy. Or, we found this cool lookalike at PrettyLittleThing.

Chocolate Faux Fur Vertical Bubble Coat, $81 / £85 (WAS $162), PrettyLittleThing

Meanwhile, JLo seems to be confirming that everything Y2K is new again (yes, even Bennifer!).

Classic Short II Boot, $170 / £175, UGG

As JLo celebrates the ultimate throwback with her upcoming album This is Me... Now – a 'sequel' to 2002's hit This is Me... Then which is set for a 2023 release – she's also rocking classic UGG boots, a staple of the early 2000s It-girl uniform.

Knit hat with faux fur pom, $34.30 / £35.90 (WAS $49), Etsy

And if you're looking for a chic JLo-inspired chunky knit hat with a pom pom, one of the star's longtime winter staples, we recommend checking out the handmade looks on Etsy.

The Hustlers star showed off her perfect cosy winter ensemble on Instagram as she gave fans a glimpse of her Thanksgiving weekend, sharing a short video clip and writing alongside the reel: "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family."

