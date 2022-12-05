We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is really getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday's This Morning, the blonde beauty looked sensational, rocking a simple black roll neck jumper, and a dazzling fringed sequin skirt by Mint Velvet.

READ: Holly Willoughby wows in tiny black mini dress - and looks out of this world

Posing up a storm, the mother-of-three captioned her stylish snap: "Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am!!! Skirt by @mintvelvet knitwear by @karen_millen."

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Holly Willoughby divides fans with latest announcement

Known as the 'Gold Sequin Fringe Midi Skirt' it costs £139 and all sizes are currently available. The website says of the festive style: "Make a statement with this gold sequin midi skirt - the taped fringe makes it perfect for twirling."

READ: I tried Holly Willoughby's bargain beauty faves under £15 and here's what I thought

We couldn't agree more!

HW has been loving a smattering of sequins recently. Last week she donned yet another sequin midi skirt, this time from Phase Eight. The 41-year-old teamed the style with a stone coloured roll neck top by Massimo Dutti. She added beautiful sparkly high heel shoes too. Divine!

Holly's skirt:

Gold Sequin Fringe Midi Skirt, £139, Mint Velvet

The 'Celeste Sequin Pleat Skirt' has great reviews online.

One shopper wrote: "This skirt is gorgeous. Really swishy and sparkly and deliciously blingy! It could, perhaps, have been a couple of inches longer, and I did ponder for just a moment or two, but it really is such a lovely skirt. And how much do I love an elasticated waist! Christmas day sorted!"

You may also like:

Scallop Sequin Tassel Skirt, £69.30, Warehouse

Speaking about Christmas on her Wylde Moon website, Holly said: "My favourite time of all is the build up from about mid-December. This is when the magic of anticipation really starts and the kids start to tingle with excitement – obviously coinciding with the annual spout of good behaviour just in case – but that’s not the only reason it’s my favourite.

MORE: Holly Willoughby astounds fans in mini skirt - and the Princess of Wales' favourite heels

"I love the feeling of togetherness that oozes out of everywhere this time of year. Whether you’re at the pub, the panto or at work, there’s a unique community spirit that pulses through us at Christmas Time that I just can’t get enough of."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.