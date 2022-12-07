Everyone’s talking about Claudia Winkleman’s jacket on The Traitor - here’s where to shop the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re so used to seeing Claudia Winkleman channel pure maximalism to host Strictly Come Dancing that coveting her casual outfits on BBC’s The Traitor has been unexpected to say the least.

On Tuesday’s show, the 50-year-old presenter looked so chic cosied up in a chunky knit with a Barbour jacket and fans rushed to social media to find out exactly where to shop the look.

Her stylist Sinead Mckeefry has since revealed Claudia was wearing the Barbour Classic Durham wax jacket and it’s still available to shop, but you’ll find it in the men’s section. It’s £219 and available in sizes 36-50, so expect a slightly oversized look - ideal for layering jumpers underneath.

Barbour Classic Durham wax jacket, £219, House of Bruar

It has glowing reviews too, with one customer writing “A superb garment, this being my second Durham. Lightweight with all the strength and comfort that you would expect from Barbour.”

While another said: “Comfortable and versatile. The Durham has all the right things a raincoat should have: adjustable cuffs, tightly fitting hood, warm enough inner layer and massive pockets. Would recommend for anyone looking to blend city and country walks, as well as popping to the shops in the rain.”

Claudia styled her jacket with a luxe grey cashmere jumper by Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin. She finished the look with comfy skinny jeans and her signature bold black eyeliner.

