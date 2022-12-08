Holly Willoughby wows in party mini dress of dreams - and check out her heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's style is defined by sweetheart silhouettes and feminine frocks. The This Morning star never misses a beat when it comes to dressing for an occasion, and we would love to see her latest dress parcelled up on our front door and ready to be unwrapped.

LOOK: Holly Willougby swears by this beauty product for party season - and it’s less than £10

The mother-of-three made a case for mini dresses as she stepped on set in a knitted Sandro number. Featuring a short silhouette, long sleeves, an ebony hue, a scoop neckline and glinting crystal embellishment, the designer dress made for the ultimate day-to-night look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Holly Willoughby divides fans with latest announcement

To complete her party-ready aesthetic, Holly slipped into a pair of sheer tights featuring glittering crystal studs by Zara and showcased a pair of on-trend bow-toe heels by Kurt Geiger.

BUY: Sequin dresses are absolutely everywhere right now and we're not complaining

The star wore her icy blonde locks down loose with a casual side parting and showed off a natural makeup blend. A velvety complexion and a cherry pink lip highlighted her defined features.

Holly Willoughby wore the perfect party dress for this Christmas

Holly's fans adored her frock ensemble. "Love this whole outfit," one wrote, while another mentioned: "Love it!" A third added: "Unreal, you look stunning," and a fourth penned: "What a lovely dress! You look fab!"

Couldn't agree more? Luckily for you, Holly's dress is still available to *add to bag* just in time for Christmas parties, New Year's dos and everything in between.

Short Knit Crystal Dress, £359, Sandro

If you're saving up for your loved ones presents this year instead of splashing out on a party dress (we see you and we admire you) then why not gander at these high street alternatives?

Black Knit Mini Dress, £65, River Island

Pearl Embellished Mini Dress, £120, & Other Stories

Holly loves sequins, as demonstrated by her dazzling outfits this December. From her disco-ready mini dress by Paco Rabanne to her shimmering Phase Eight midi skirt, she can’t get enough of sparkles and we're obsessed with her latest showstopping look.

PSA: These 19 sequin skirts are in stock – treat yourself to one before they sell out

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old presenter stepped out to host This Morning in the most amazing sequin skirt from Ted Baker. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself shimmying in the festive outfit, which she captioned "Shimmying into Wednesday… it is Wednesday right? Christmas is kicking me up the … see you on @thismorning at 10am…"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.