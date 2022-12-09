Abbey Clancy's sparking lingerie set is a festive delight

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy showcased her favourite seasonal fashions on Thursday and the former Britain's Next Top Model star's sparkling new lingerie set has left fans stunned.

EXCLUSIVE: Abbey Clancy, 36, is the star of Victoria's Secret holiday campaign

The 36-year-old looked outstanding when she posed with a ginormous red Christmas bauble in her sheer mesh balconette bra and matching thong. The hand-cut floral lace detailing accented with silver sparkles looked incredibly festive and Abbey elevated the look with hold-up stockings that featured subtle diamante motifs spelling out VS for Victoria's Secret.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy speaks to HELLO! on the set of her latest photo shoot

When the striking mum of three, who is married to retired England footballer Peter Crouch, shared the images with her 521k Instagram followers, the compliments poured in. For everyone wanting to buy this look for themselves, Abbey captioned the post: "New @victoriassecretuk" followed by a row of love heart emojis.

Abbey's festive lingerie sparked a fan reaction

"Wow!!" Replied Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, who was quickly followed by thousands more fans including Denise Van Outen, who loved Abbey's ensemble. "Fabulousness daaarling... you always look amazing", wrote one approving fashion fan, while another added: "You defy all the rules! Perfect!"

Diamante hold-ups elevated the look

If you love Abbey's look, the 'Dream Angels Luxe Lingerie Velvet Floral Embroidered Lace Unlined Demi Bra' is now available at Victoria's Secret.

Floral Embroidered Lace Demi Bra, £59, Victoria's Secret

Floral Embroidery Thong, £35, Victoria's Secret

Earlier this week, Abbey got into the festive swing of things when she attended the British Fashion Awards 2022 wearing a scarlet satin Gucci by Tom Ford dress from the 2003 A/W collection. Abbey's corseted gown plunged at the front which allowed her diamond choker and glittering floral Hermes studs to shine.

