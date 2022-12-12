Mrs Hinch 'chuffed to bits' with her £30 snow boots from Amazon 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch has been out with her kids enjoying the snow, and she has since taken to Instagram to rave about a pair of snow boots she ordered from Amazon.

Showing off her new booties, the cleanfluencer declared she was "chuffed to bits" with her latest purchase from Amazon.

"We have another successful Amazon purchase guys, look at these," she told her 4.6 million followers. "They're so nice. Got fur inside - obviously not real fur - a zip fastening that curves around like that, and they're quilted."

Shop Mrs Hinch's boots on Amazon while stocks last

The waterproof boots are still available on Amazon, but they're selling fast - that's the Mrs Hinch effect. Thanks to the thick warm fluff lining, your feet will be toasty and warm this winter.

Black snow boots, from £29.99, Amazon

Mrs Hinch isn't the only happy customer! One review on Amazon read: "Love these boots. They keep my feet really cozy. Not entirely waterproof but I don't mind. I am too old to go splashing through puddles anyway Very easy to keep clean. A quick wipe with a damp cloth. Very comfortable. They come up slightly large so it is possible to wear thick socks with them.

"I have worn mine loads of times and haven't had any trouble with them.If they get a bit damp inside I stand them next to the radiator. There is an inner sole that is removable which can be dried separately. At the moment these are my favorite for walking the dog."

Another wrote: "A lovely warm alternative to Wellington boots. The fur lining keeps my feet toastie warm when I’m out walking the dog. Very easy to get on & off due to the long zips. Lightweight - like wearing slippers. An excellent purchase & I would highly recommend."

