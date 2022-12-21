Loose Women's Jane Moore sparkles in sequin party dress and platform heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women's Jane Moore stepped out in a frock that showed us all how to rock daytime sparkles – fans can't stop commenting on how amazing the 60-year-old looked.

The ITV - who recently announced her split from husband Gary - launched into the festive break by slipping into a shimmering sequin shirt dress which fitted in all the right places and the plunging V-neck was the perfect finish. Jane's midi dress stopped short to show off her fabulous silver platform-heeled sandals.

The Loose Women presenter masterfully pared back on the accessories and she opted for a striking kohl eyeliner which looked brilliant against her platinum blonde bob.

Jane's look was declared a "Christmas Classic" by fans

Jane shared a photo of the look on Instagram, and although it was a comical post as she bid farewell to her viewers until 202, joking: "Taxi for Moore!" she was boasting some serious style credentials.

The presenter tagged high street store Mint Velvet as the brand behind her sensational sequined number, and only last week Kate Garraway caused a stir when she stepped out in a pink Mint Velvet dress which looked just like a Vampire's Wife frock.

Jane's 156k strong Instagram fanbase rushed to comment and find out about her outfit. One said she was the epitome of "Christmas class" and another loyal fan replied to the post to say that Jane was "always beautiful and elegant."

One excited fan even crowned Jane with a fun title: "Looking gorgeous as always, best dressed Loose Woman." You can still shop the look at Mint Velvet and best of all the 'Silver Sequin Shirt Dress' is on offer at 30 per cent off!

Silver Sequin Shirt Dress, was £179, now £119, Mint Velvet

Fans need not worry as Jane will be returning to our screens donning more fun outfits as she concluded her Instagram post with an uplifting message: "Last @loosewomen of 2022 done and dusted and now heading off for Christmas. Whatever you’re doing and whoever you’re with, I hope you have a wonderful one and a great New Year too. Let’s hope 2023 is a good one."

