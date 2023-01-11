Holly Willougby rocks checked £85 mini skirt on This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby brightened up our Wednesday morning in a brand new outfit on This Morning and we're obsessed!

The 41-year-old rocked a simple burgundy top by Mango, which she tucked into the waistband of a fabulous check mini skirt in the same autumnal colours, which came from Hobbs. The £85 style is selling out super fast, so invest quickly if this is on your wishlist!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

The website says of the style which is called the 'Lacey Wool Skirt': "Heritage checks with lasting appeal. The Lacey skirt is a timelessly chic style you'll reach for year after year."

Holly looked amazing in her Hobbs skirt

Mother-of-three started back on This Morning on Monday after a long Christmas break, and she returned with a new haircut!

She lopped off her longer locks that she had been sporting throughout the winter months, and returned with a much fresher, shorter length. Talking about her hair refresh on her Wylde Moon website, the mother-of-three said: "I decided to start the year with a new haircut...for that feeling of cutting away all the bad energy and starting fresh.

Lacey Wool Skirt, £85, Hobbs

"For me personally, it felt nice to have a change, and as much as I loved my long hair, which was a style I had for years, somehow going back to the bob felt more me, so for now I’m enjoying it! Hey, it grows right?…and I’m up for growth in all aspects."

And what's more, her youngest son Chester helped cut her hair! On Sunday evening, she shared a very rare video of her eight-year-old with scissors in his hands.

The presenter's son was then seen chopping a considerable amount off his mother's hair. "Chester decided it was time… [scissor emojis]… When your 8-year-old gets hold of the scissors …" Holly captioned the surprising video.

We think he did a great job! Maybe a career in hairdressing is on the cards...

