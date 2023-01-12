Lorraine Kelly looks amazing in unexpectedly stylish charity shop find

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly loves dressing up and the 63-year-old has just scored the ultimate fashion find - we would never have guessed where it's from!

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning after returning to our screens following a minor surgical operation over Christmas, the star looked wonderful in a stylish, floaty floral frock. Lorraine greeted her fans in a video and launched into the incredible tale of how she came across her green, white, red and yellow dress from one of Princess Kate's favorite brands at a bargain price!

Lorraine reminded viewers of Tuesday's show where fashion expert Jo Elvin did an item on charity shops and gushed, "And she found me this dress! It's a Ghost dress, and it would probably be hundreds of pounds, and it was really cheap in the charity shop and I said I would wear it today… And here I am!"

Lorraine's floral frock is a vintage delight

The midi dress fitted so well at the waist and the gathered sleeves featured little fabric-covered buttons that looked so elegant. One fan loved the star's eco-friendly and thrifty fashion approach with one commending her: "Well done for wearing it and you look great!"

Another fan gushed: "I love that dress!," while keen fans were dying to know: "What charity shop was that??"

Lorraine continued speaking in the video which she tagged #charityshopfinds and #bargain: "This is the way forward isn't it? I absolutely love it and it's the perfect fit."

Fans are on board with the trend, and one shared: "It’s great… my New Years resolution this year is only to buy from charity shops etc… no new clothes/fast fashion."

If you love Lorraine's vintage Ghost find, we have tracked down the exact dress on pre-loved fashion site Vestiaire Collective.

Get Lorraine's look with this Nobody's Child dress - this 'Lila' midi dress is in the sale at £29, reduced from £49. Holly Willoughby is also a big fan of the brand.

Lila Midi Dress, was £49, now £29, Nobody's Child

