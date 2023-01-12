Holly Willoughby shows off her golden glow in printed dress and Marks & Spencer biker boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is there any outfit the ever-stylish Holly Willoughby doesn't look good in? We're yet to find out.

On Thursday, the This Morning presenter took to Instagram to debut her latest collection with her favourite high street brand, Marks & Spencer. Rocking a spring-ready look, the blonde beauty looked stunning in a striking shirt dress adorned with a bold splatter print that's sure to serve the sweetest pop of pink on any dull January day.

Holly slipped into a pair of chunky biker boots and cream ankle socks, sporting a golden holiday glow as she showed off her toned legs.

In the smiling snap, Holly's signature blonde hair fell past her shoulders in effortless waves as she rocked a natural glowy makeup look.

Holly looked stunning in herhead-to-toe Marks & Spencer

"What better way to enter the new year than with a pop of colour? My January edit with @marksandspencer features bright pieces that have been on high rotation in my wardrobe –and they’ll work just as hard when the sun starts to show!" Holly wrote on Instagram.

"To combat the chill and puddles, I’ve paired mine with some chunky lace-up boots. I hope you love this edit as much as I do," she added.

Fans swiftly flooded the comments with adoration for her colourful edit. "Love the outfit," penned one, as another wrote: "Love the boots girl," and a third commented: "You are fire, Holly."

Loving Holly's whimsical look? Snap up her statement shirt dress and chunky boots before anyone else does below.

Animal Print Tie Waist Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Leather Chunky Lace Up Boots, £79, Marks & Spencer

While Holly has mastered the art of effortless dressing, the TV star is partial to a princess moment - and she recently debuted an outfit that may be her most regal look of all.

The Dancing on Ice host attended a press launch for the show, slipping into a true princess gown by Nedret Taciroglu couture for the occasion.

The mother-of-three turned out her best Cinderella moment in the off-the-shoulder dress, which boasted a pretty sky-blue hue, a flowing train, a corseted waist, a sweetheart neckline and an all-over large sequin exterior.

We can't wait to see what breathtaking looks she brings to the ice this season. Will you be watching?

