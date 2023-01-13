Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer flatform boots have got everyone taking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked stunning on the Marks & Spencer Instagram account on Thursday evening, showing off a brand new dress from her curated collection with the high street store.

As much as we adored the pink and pretty style, we couldn't get enough of her trendy flatform boots, and it appears we were not the only ones!

Fans took to the Instagram comments section in their droves, and the £79 boots in particular generated a lot of love.

Holly looked stunning in her pink dress and boots

One follower wrote: "Love the outfit especially the boots!" Another quipped: "I love your boots they are the comfiest ever!!!" And a third quipped: "Absolutely love the outfit and those boots too!"

Leather Chunky Lace Up Flatform Boots, £79, Marks & Spencer

The website says of the leather style: "Finish your outfit in statement style with these leather boots. On-trend chunky design with a zip fastening and lace-up detail on the front. Stitching around the outsole adds a premium feel. Flatform heel features Insolia Flex® technology which provides comfort by making sure your foot is placed correctly and improves natural movement. Antibacterial padding offers all-day freshness."

Trendy, versatile and under £80. What's not to love?

Animal Print Tie Waist Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Holly has been part of the Marks & Spencer family since 2018 and it's a long standing partnership that fans and the This Morning star both love.

Speaking about the partnership, the blonde beauty said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it.

"So it was a no-brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

