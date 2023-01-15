Holly Willoughby causes a stir in ultra-flattering Marks & Spencer coat - and it's only £69

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's enviable sense of style has become synonymous with her love for elegant, feminine fits, bold colours and striking prints - and her latest apple green ensemble proves her penchant for colour is here to stay.

Taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at her January collection with Marks & Spencer, the This Morning presenter looked lovely as she rocked a stunning floral dress and a twill green coat slung across her shoulders. Holly's elegant winter get-up makes a case for green this season, complete with large lapels, a two-button fastening and a pair of patch pockets.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's best high-street fashion moments

Loading the player...

The ITV star styled her signature blonde tresses in loose waves, highlighting her defined features with a soft glam makeup look consisting of peachy blush and a muted pink lip.

"Colour needn’t be reserved for summer," Holly penned on her Instagram. "How gorgeous is this print? I’ve paired this tea dress with a bright twill jacket to keep me cosy this season. It’s quickly become one of my favourite pieces from my January edit with @marksandspencer!"

Holly looked sensational in her M&S Twill Green Coat

Fans were in agreement that Holly's candy green coat was deserving of its place in any winter wardrobe. "That coat!!! Always scared to branch out into colourful stuff but this might just push me…" commented one fan, as another penned: "Green really suits you, beautiful."

"Lovely colour. Think I will wear green tonight," commented a third fan, swayed by Holly's style influence.

DON'T MISS: Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer flatform boots have got everyone taking

Marks & Spencer describes Holly's coat as an "easy-to-wear wardrobe staple that combines classic and contemporary styles." At just £69, that's a more affordable coat than most on the high street.

Twill Single-Breasted Coat, £69, Marks & Spencer

Holly's post comes just after the Dancing on Ice presenter shocked her fans when she shared a very rare video of her eight-year-old son Chester with scissors in his hands.

The presenter's son was then seen chopping a considerable amount of his mother's hair.

"Chester decided it was time… [scissor emojis]… When your 8-year-old gets hold of the scissors …" Holly captioned the surprising video. Click here to watch if you missed it.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.