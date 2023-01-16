Lorraine Kelly is a vision in glamorous dress you'd never expect was ASOS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly's on-screen looks never fail to disappoint, and her fabulous floral number worn on her namesake ITV show on Monday lit up our screens.

The 63-year-old star looked radiant in a whimsical blue dress adorned with a ditzy floral print. Complete with a charming ruffled bodice that ripple down into a flattering skirt, elegant balloon sleeved and a flattering V-neckline, Lorraine's flirty frock is going straight on our wishlist. Luckily, it's available from ASOS and you can shop it for £76.

Lorraine styled her brunette tresses in her signature feathered bob, adding a touch of peachy blush, a lashing of mascara and honey-hued bronzer to highlight her ageless features.

She slipped into slick pointed-toe heels, and sported an immaculate burgundy manicure to match the moody January weather.

Lorraine looked stunning a ditzy floral dress

"Lovely dress Lorraine, very flattering, you look absolutely beautiful as always," gushed one of her followers on Instagram, as another sweetly shared: "So gorgeous and stunning - lovely dress!"

The presenter's wrap front dress is serving serious editorial glamour, and looked fabulous on her toned physique. It's still available on ASOS in all sizes, so we'd snap it up quickly if you want to channel Lorraine's effortless elegance in time for your next spring soiree.

Edited wrap front midi dress, £76, ASOS

Team it with relaxed white trainers for a simple, laid-back look, or elevate it for evening wear with a pair of nude mules and a leather clutch.

It's not the first time this month we've been enchanted with the Scottish presenter's sartorial prowess. On Thursday, Lorraine went hell for leather wearing a Sosander midi dress in a beautiful teal shade, featuring a pleated design and the most flattering waistband.

Lorraine teamed her dress with a pair of snake print Dune heels to perfectly complement the glam look. As for her makeup, the 63-year-old opted for a soft smokey eye with a touch of blush and a glossy lip. Stunning!

