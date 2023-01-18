Mrs Hinch rocks ultra glam Karen Millen dress as she joins bestie Stacey Solomon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Everyone's favourite Instagram cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch always looks glam, even when she is scrubbing her house, but she tends to sport comfy loungewear from her hugely popular range at Tesco.

But on Tuesday, the mother-of-two headed to the book launch of fellow influencer Charlotte Greedy, joined her best friend Stacey Solomon, who is heavily pregnant.

Loose Women star Stacey shared a snap of herself, her sister, and Mrs Hinch on Instagram, and wrote: "A day with my Sister from birth and sisters not from the start, but that fate brought together to be sisters by heart…So grateful for these women in my life."

Sophie looked incredible in her black dress and white shirt

Looking in great spirits, Mrs Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, wore her blonde locks tied with a big bow and rocked a crisp white shirt, underneath a fabulous black pinafore mini dress, which came from high street store Karen Millen. How chic does she look? We love it! The bargain loving star also added Amazon boots and a waist-cinching belt.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her look after she was inundated with requests of where her outfit was from, the Essex native said: “Can I just say, thank you for your kind messages because since having Len, I’ve felt so detached and uncomfortable with my own body shape. It really means a lot that you even ask, so thank you.”

You really don’t need to worry Sophie, you look sensational!

Designer clothes just aren't on the mum-of-two's radar. Speaking about "keeping it real" despite her millions, she said in her first book, Hinch Yourself Happy: "I think people believe I walk around in Louboutins, but the truth is, I don't own a pair.People are like, 'Mrs Hinch, you should be walking around with a Louis Vuitton handbag', but I love my New Look."

