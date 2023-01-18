Christine Lampard glams up in Marks & Spencer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is one seriously chic gal! We love all the outfits she wears on Loose Women and Tuesday's ensemble was no different.

The mother-of-two rocked a beautiful maroon dress from Finery London, a stunning brand loved by celebrities and royalty alike. And what's more, you can buy the £89 design from Marks & Spencer!

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Available in all sizes, the stunning fit and flare design is midi in length, has delicate puff sleeves and statement buttons. We're obsessed.

Christine Lampard looked incredible on Loose Women

The website says of the style: "This elegant shirt dress from Finery London makes a lovely choice for formal daywear or evening occasions. It's cut in an easy regular fit, with a smart collared neckline. Statement button fastenings on the bodice give extra detail, and the short sleeves are puffed for an on-trend outline. The hemline finishes at a versatile midi length."

FINERY LONDON Button Front Puff Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

The 43-year-old's skin looked luminous too; we want what she's having! With that in mind, the Irish star recently told HELLO! her best beauty hack.

"It would have to be that it’s all in the skincare! I’ve found that my makeup sits so much better when I’ve got a good base. It also allows me to go makeup-free more often which I love! Every evening I make sure I take my makeup off and cleanse and moisturise my skin; it’s ingrained in my daily routine now and it’s a lovely bit of me-time at the end of a long day."

She has a few staples in her makeup bag she can't be without, too. "I use Chanel Foundation, No7 Lash Extender Fibre Mascara and No7 Eyebrow Precision Pencil. I always like to have the go-to basics on me for any touch ups throughout the day."

