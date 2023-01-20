Lorraine Kelly's figure-flattering £28 New Look dress is perfection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly never fails to impress when it comes to her outfits, and Friday was no exception when the presenter wore a V-neck midi dress.

The floral print dress was in a bold black and green print, with flattering capped sleeves and an alluring slit at the front, with Lorraine calling the high street dress "comfortable" and "inexpensive."

Lorraine's fans were impressed with the dress too, with compliments abound on her Instagram post of the gown. "Fabulous dress today Lorraine," wrote one, while another commented: "Lovely dress you look gorgeous."

Lorraine Kelly's New Look dress was very flattering

A third praised: "That’s a lovely dress." Fans of the dress will likely be pleased to learn that it's from New Look, priced at £27.99, and it's currently in stock in all sizes from six to 22.

Green Floral Satin Dress, £27.99, New Look

The 63-year-old always looks wonderful and in November 2022 she shared the secret to her slim figure, writing on Instagram that she follows WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

"The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits," she wrote. "The app helps me track what I'm eating, how much sleep I'm getting and what exercise I'm doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try haha!)."

Lorraine Kelly looked lovely in her New Look dress

Exercise-wise, Lorraine enjoys walking, outdoor swimming and Zumba, saying of the dance class: "This kind of exercise with brilliant music really does make you feel so much better mentally and physically."

Of her new healthy lifestyle, Lorraine concluded: "I'm 63 now, and I want to be healthy for as long as I possibly can. You've got to start looking after yourself, and the healthier you are, the better. I want to enjoy life for as long as possible."

