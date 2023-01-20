Carol Vorderman sashays in leather trousers and statement boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman brought some joie de vivre to the This Morning set on Friday – and all eyes were on her daring leather trousers.

The 62-year-old star looked seriously incredible when she joined Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond for a fun-filled edition of the ITV show, opting for a statement all-black outfit. Carol modelled her go-to pair of fitted leather trousers from Sosandar paired with a simple Skims bodysuit. She completed her look with a pair of knee-high River Island boots in a soft black suede.

Never one to shy away from the limelight, the former Countdown maths whizz ensured all eyes were on her slinky ensemble by cinching in her waistline with an oversized, gold buckle embellished belt.

Carol styled her honey blonde locks in big, bouncy waves and opted for a natural and radiant beauty blend.

Carol looked amazing in her all-black outfit on This Morning

She shared a playful video of herself strutting down the corridor at the ITV studios – and fans were obsessed with her confidence.

One commented: "You always look good in leather," while a second penned: "Looking amazing Carol." A third admirer enthused: "You look amazing yet again". We have to agree!

Carol is fresh from a sun-soaked health retreat in Portugal alongside Loose Women's Denise Welch and her This Morning co-star Alison. Earlier this week, the presenter shared a glimpse inside her 'Juicy Oasis' detox run by Jason Vale.

Carol made quite the impact at the ITV studios

Captioning the photos, Carol enthused: "JUICY OASIS. Had the best 10 days here. Every day.......Walking half a marathon and a mountain... and a gym sesh... and a massage... Love it here @jasonvale Loads of mates here too......more pics to follow."

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically – but juicing isn't without health risks.

