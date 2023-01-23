Abbey Clancy delights in the most beautiful lace lingerie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy caused a serious stir as she posed in silky striped pyjamas and flirty lace lingerie on Monday morning. The wife of Peter Crouch looked unreal in her latest Instagram post, in which she donned a stunning sleepwear set from Victoria's Secret, displaying her enviable abs and tiny waist.

The mother-of-four reclined on a Mid-Century style armchair, letting her honey-blonde tresses cascade past her shoulders in natural waves. "Monday mornings in @victoriassecretuk," penned the model, which sparked a flurry of comments from fans and celebrity friends who were totally floored by her sumptuous ensemble.

Kimberley Wyatt commented: "Hot!!!!" as several other fans flooded Abbey's post with flame emojis and heart-eyes. "STUNNING," gushed another fan, while a third penned: "You look incredible Abbey."

In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes to retain her shape.

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and loves making her children Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack, along with her husband Peter a big breakfast as soon as they all wake up.

Abbey looked unreal in her latest Instagram post

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high."

HELLO!'s exclusive wedding vow renewal album showed how the happy family has grown in the 11 years since Abbey and Peter's beautiful June 2011 wedding at Stapleford Park.

Fast forward to their pre-Christmas Maldives ceremony and the couple are more in love than ever. Peter couldn't take his eyes off his lace-clad bride, who he said: "Stole the show."

The former Liverpool FC player gushed: "Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle."

Their four children looked adorable in their matching white outfits and Abbey exclusively opened up about them to HELLO!: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth."

