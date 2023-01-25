Holly Willoughby's printed high street dress makes her look amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked utterly gorgeous on Wednesday's This Morning, wearing a beautiful new printed dress from luxury high street store L.K.Bennett.

The camel style was both classic and trendy and came with a fabulous belted waist which showed off the star's tiny waist.

The £429 style is known as the 'Kate Tan Key Print Silk Shirt Dress' and the website says of the style: "A beautiful new dress in our spring collection, Kate takes on our new signature motif, the LKB key. Crafted from luxurious silk in our tan and cream key print, it has a contrast pointed collar with a pearl button and matching cuffs also with pearl buttons, pleating at the front of the shoulders, long sleeves, a concealed placket, a real bamboo buckle belt and a midi length. Wear it with ankle boots now and a heeled loafer later."

Fans quickly took to Instagram and gave the outfit a big thumbs up. One follower wrote: "Oh wow I love this dress!" Another added: "Love that dress. Beautiful on you xxx" A third wrote: "Stunning as per usual Holly."

Holly's makeup look always appears flawless on the show, and she relies on her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill to get her looking lovely. The talented professional recently lifted the lid on exactly how she creates the star's fluffy full brows - and the process is surprisingly simple.

The clip, which was shared via Holly's lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram page, showed the blonde beauty getting her glam on in the makeup chair. The caption read: "Holly’s makeup guru @patsyoneillmakeup shares the products and tricks she uses to create perfectly face-framing brows."

Patsy uses a simple product called 'Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil.'

This buildable eyebrow tool combines powder, pencil and wax brow products to help create the look of fuller, defined brows, while its triangular shape allows you to sculpt with broad strokes using the flat edge of the pencil, as well as filling in fine lines with the pointed tip.

Genius!

